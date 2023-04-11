This year’s Ohana Music Festival will offer something for all music lovers, with bands including the Killers, Haim, and the Foo Fighters set to take on headlining duties for Eddie Vedder’s annual weekend music festival in Dana Point.

The three-day Ohana Festival will return to Doheny State Beach from Sept. 29 through Oct 1. Vedder, the festival’s founder, will headline Night 2 (Saturday, Sept. 30), along with The Chicks. The Foo Fighters and The Pretenders will headline the final night of the festival.

On the first day of the festival, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, Franc Moody, Glen Hansard, Hermanos Gutiêrrez, Amos Lee, Brooks Nielse, Danielle Ponder and Emma Routhier will join headliners The Killers and Haim.

Concertgoers on Saturday will see The War on Drugs, Goose, Charley Crockett, Lucius, Shame, Dhani Harrison, Trousdale, Wunderhorse and Big Joanie.

On Sunday, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Backseat Lovers, Suki Waterhouse, Thee Sacred Souls, Dehd, Talk, Lido Pimienta, The AquaDolls and The Alive will join the Foo Fighters and The Pretenders in the lineup.

Pre-sale tickets for those signed up for early access will go on sale at the Ohana Festival website, ohanafest.com, starting on April 13 at 10 a.m.

Those planning to attend the festival can choose between one-day or three-day general admission passes, VIP admission or Ultimate VIP passes. Tickets start at $169, for single-day General Admission, and $479 for three-day General Admission.