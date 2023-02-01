The Shea Center’s yearly Drive to Ride fundraising campaign started on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The benefit endeavor raises money for client financial aid and encourages people to donate after hearing the personal stories of people who have been helped by the Shea Center’s equestrian therapy services.

The campaign will continue through Feb. 25.

California Love Drop—which provides food and supplies to health care workers and other professionals who assist the public—will help kick off the campaign on Feb. 2, when it delivers food to Shea Center volunteers and staff.

Drive to Ride donations can be made online at sheacenter.org.