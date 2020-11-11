Annual Turkey Trot Proceeds with Some Changes

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Though the coronavirus pandemic has forced some tweaks to the fourth annual Turkey Trot on the Ranch at Rancho Mission Viejo, the event is still shaping up to be a fun time for the community.

Participants this year are welcome to run their own race and upload their time on a leaderboard. The individual race—billed as a virtual Race for All—is open from Nov. 21-28.

“All participants will receive a T-shirt and medal,” said Amaya Genaro, Rancho Mission Viejo Vice President of Community Services.

The annual Turkey Trot on the Ranch continues on this year. This picture depicts a race from a previous year. Photo: File.

Runners can also sign up for an event at The Reserve—a 5K trail run/hike on Nov. 21 or 1K Little Gobblers run, walk or hike on Nov. 22. Event attendees will have special access to the outdoor space after setting up a reservation and time.

“You can sit out there and enjoy the beautiful view at Rancho Mission Viejo,” Genaro said.

People are encouraged to sign up early for the 5K and 1K since capacity will be limited.

Genaro said making the alterations to the annual Turkey Trot has been a process that’s helped them reach a larger segment of the population.

“Our participation has increased year over year,” Genaro said.

The races provide an opportunity for people to enjoy the open space available in South Orange County, as well as an opportunity to educate them about nature, Genaro said.

“It allows people to exercise and enjoy the topography,” Genaro said.

Visit turkeytrotontheranch.com to sign up and for more information.

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.