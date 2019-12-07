Anticipated Proceeds from Rancho Mission Viejo Turkey Trot Announced

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Rancho Mission Viejo anticipates proceeds of $15,000 from the recent Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving, which will benefit The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo.

The holiday event featured a 5K run and 1K Little Gobbler run.

“Rancho Mission Viejo had a 13% increase in registrations for this year’s Turkey Trot. Even with the rain, residents and the surrounding community made The Ranch Rock rain or shine!” a news release said. “There were hundreds of 5k runners on race day with dozens of kids who weathered the storm for the 1k Gobbler run.”

The Reserve is a habitat that offers opportunities for environmental learning and community involvement. Events at The Reserve include hikes, star-gazing and holiday nature crafting opportunities.

“During the 2018/19 school year, 4,430 students participated in 67 field trips,” the news release said. “Programs are designed to promote hands-on learning through inquiry and investigation in an outdoor classroom.”

Participants had photo opportunities after the run and were encouraged to wear turkey and holiday-themed attire.