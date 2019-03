A unique boxing and exercise program geared toward individuals with Parkinson’s disease is now being offered at Anytime Fitness in San Juan Capistrano.

Through the Rock Steady Boxing program, participants can receive exercise training that incorporates non-contact boxing as well as balancing, bicycling, jump-roping, push-ups, running and stretching.

According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, research has shown that exercising can improve symptoms of those with the disease, slowing down its progression.

Anytime Fitness co-owner Sandy Ford completed the Rock Steady Boxing Certification Training and is now certified to offer classes to locals who have Parkinson’s.