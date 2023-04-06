With the weather warm and dry again and spring in the air, now is the perfect time to take a drive up and down the Orange County coast.

You can add some stops to check out art along the way, come the last weekend in April.

The sixth annual Art Along the Coast showcase will host art viewings at various exhibits and venues, from San Clemente to Santa Ana. The tour is free and self-guided.

Local artists and stops include Fabrice Spies and Leslie Bonnani at 26 Calle Verdadero in San Clemente; Lyn Hiner and Sean Hunter Brown at 1004 Avenida de la Estrella in San Clemente; and Anne Moore at 33753 Big Sur in Dana Point.

Other stops will be open in Laguna Beach and Santa Ana.

“Orange County continues to be a destination for art and culture,” a news release said. “As such, the tour showcases varied and unique work by painters, photographers, sculptors and those of other art mediums, in their working environments. It is an opportunity for people looking for a meaningful and fun activity who also want to support local professionals.”

For a tour map, list of participating artists, and more information, visit artalongthecoast.com.