Assistance League of Capistrano Valley Returns $249,000 to Community

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

Over the past year, Assistance League of Capistrano Valley (ALCV) returned more than $249,000 to the local community through its various philanthropic programs, the volunteer organization recently announced in a news release.

Funds have gone toward clothing and supplies for children; scholarships for high school seniors in military families and single parents enrolled in the Saddleback College CalWorks program; middle school teachers; and families of the Afghanistan bombing victims who were based out of Camp Pendleton.

“Volunteers work year-round ensuring the needs of local children and families are met,” ALCV’s announcement said. “ALCV’s 200 members contributed over 16,380 volunteer hours last year.”

ALCV volunteers manage and staff the Bargain Box Thrift Store in San Clemente, which is the primary source of revenue for funding programs.

“In over 40 years of service, ALCV has given back over $5.5 million to the community,” the news release said.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

