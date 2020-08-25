Assisted Living Director Joins The Orchards Team

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

The Orchards Health Center, an assisted living and memory care community scheduled to open in October at Rancho Mission Viejo, has announced another integral member of its operations.

Amy T. Cole brings plenty of health care experience to her new role as the assisted living director at The Orchards Health Center. Photo: Courtesy of The Orchards.

Amy T. Cole is their director of assisted living, and in that role will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day care of the new health center’s assisted living and memory care residents, a press release said.

“Cole joins The Orchards with more than 10 years of experience working in diverse health care environments, including assisted living and independent living communities,” the press release said. “She also worked in urgent care and hospital settings.”

Cole will supervise medical workers and caregivers, oversee resident needs as assisted living director and have a hands-on role with clinical programs.

Kelly Conk, administrator for The Orchards, said Cole has demonstrated a strong commitment to quality resident care and ensuring the safety of all residents and staff members.

“She also brings excellent interpersonal skills—critical to communicating effectively with residents and their families—and offers extensive experience with diverse resident communities,” Conk said. “Most importantly, she has a passion for working with seniors and achieving maximum resident satisfaction.”

Call 949.545.2260 or check online at visitorchards.com for more information on The Orchards.