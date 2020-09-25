At the Movies: ‘Tenet’ Saves the Day

By Megan Bianco

Acclaimed English film actor Robert Pattinson has come a long way since his vampire days as the male lead in the Twilight flicks, and his most recent releases are no exception. The first is the highly anticipated sci-fi epic of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Let’s see how well it lived up to fans’ expectations.

We follow the story’s protagonist played by John David Washington while he is trained to manipulate time to prevent another world war from breaking out. Pattinson, Aaron Johnson and Clémence Poésy are a few of the big names helping Washington to save the day from a supervillain played by Kenneth Branagh. Elizabeth Debicki becomes dangerously close to the damsel in distress trope as the female lead, but fortunately she is redeemed by the third act.

Photo: Courtesy of Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Pictures

So after all the hoopla of the blockbuster possibly not getting its necessary theater experience because of COVID-19, film fans were still blessed with Tenet’s release, albeit two months later than scheduled. The feature itself is still essentially what you get from most of Nolan’s movies. The action sequences, casting, the cinematography, the special effects and—most of all—the music score are top-notch; ultimately, however, they are sandwiched between some stale dialogue and stiff comic relief. Tenet isn’t Memento (2000) or The Prestige (2006), but it doesn’t feel as hokey as The Dark Knight Rises (2012) or Interstellar (2014), either.

While flawed, it’s still a good month for Robert Pattinson fans. His two latest performances, as a suave espionage agent in Tenet and as a sleazy preacher in Antonio Campos’ The Devil All the Time, are a reminder of just how much range and versatility the actor has.