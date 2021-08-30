At the Movies: ‘Val’ Seen Through the Lens of His Life

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Megan Bianco

Val Kilmer is a big name we don’t really see or hear much from anymore.

To those who come across Ting Poo and Leo Scott’s new documentary, Val, on Amazon Prime, they might be surprised to learn a big reason for this disappearance was Kilmer’s battle with throat cancer.

While very sad, Poo and Scott’s doc isn’t overly depressing or too dramatic, and instead is a tribute to the actor’s career, family and memories over the years.

Photo: A24/Amazon Studios

The biggest highlight of Kilmer’s new retrospective is all of the behind-the-scenes footage that the star shot himself with his own video camera from the 1980s and 1990s on the sets of pictures including Tony Scott’s Top Gun (1986), Oliver Stone’s The Doors (1991) and George P. Cosmatos’ Tombstone (1993).

There are also some sweet home movies of Kilmer with his siblings and later his children with former wife and actress Joanne Whalley.

It’s great that Kilmer has love and support from his son, Jack, and his daughter, Mercedes, during his recent struggles, but we’re left with some questions on the past, too.

It’s public knowledge that Kilmer grew up a Christian Scientist, but this is also never properly acknowledged in the new feature. We’re not quite told where he stands now spiritually after everything he’s experienced.

We also don’t know exactly why his marriage to Whalley ended beyond a few suggestions that his fame took a toll on their relationship at times.

Still, Val isn’t a complete vanity project, and rather inspirational to see Poo and Scott capture Kilmer’s life these days as he works around his limitations to continue working and living.

If you’re a fan of the screen star or his films of the ’80s and ’90s, Val might be of interest to you.

