Authorities Find Body in San Juan Capistrano

Staff report

A body was found in a creek by San Juan Hills Golf Club on Wednesday afternoon, the Orange County Register reported.

The person has been identified as an adult female.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has “very limited information” at this point, a spokesperson said in an email after an inquiry from The Capistrano Dispatch.

“Identification has not been made and we are awaiting an autopsy to be performed, which has not been scheduled yet,” Sergeant Todd Hylton said.

