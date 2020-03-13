Behind the Scenes: Inn at the Mission

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, Autograph Collection, plans to open in downtown San Juan Capistrano between late April and early May.

Hotel staff gave a behind-the-scenes tour of the boutique hotel on Thursday, Feb. 27. The hotel is near Mission San Juan Capistrano.

“As we look at the different architecture, there’s three different buildings. The largest one is the one you see here to the right,” hotel general manager Pam Ryan said. “It’s a Spanish Revival style. It’s the main building. It was purposefully set back, and they dug into the ground, being careful of any artifacts that were here. They set it back and down because they didn’t want it to compete with the Mission.”

A rendering shows what Inn at the Mission will look like. Photo: File.

Inn at the Mission will have parking, a spa, fireplaces, fire pits, water fountains and other amenities. Several areas of the property will have balcony views of the downtown area, including of Mission San Juan Capistrano and the Camino Real Playhouse.

“At the spa entrance, we’ll have a waterfall feature. There will be a desk area,” spa manager Donna Sullivan said. “I’m going to be doing rooms for esthetician work and massages. There will be men’s and women’s locker rooms.”

Citrus and lemon trees, as well as an olive grove, will also be on the property. Olives, including olive oil, will figure into the theme and food for Inn at the Mission since olives played a role in the earlier days of Mission San Juan Capistrano.

Inn at the Mission will also have valet services and live music.

“There’s something really magical about this property and the significance to the Mission,” Ryan said.

A restaurant and bar will be open at the hotel. Suites will also be available. In addition, guests can enjoy a fitness center and pool on-site. Adding to the ambience, hand-selected art will also be displayed throughout the property.—