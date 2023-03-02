Styling hair has always been Maureen Scafuri’s passion, so when the opportunity presented itself to open her own salon in San Juan Capistrano, she leaped at the chance.

When Scafuri opened the Brush Salon in late 2011 in the heart of San Juan Capistrano, she brought in her sister, Ann Marie Morahan, to help with the interior design. The two worked so well together that they decided to keep the dream team going, with Morahan working as salon manager.

“I just felt it was time to be an owner and have an amazing salon,” Scafuri says.

Morahan adds that opening the salon in Mission Promenade was a unique opportunity.

“The people that own the building were very supportive and really encouraging us to take over and remodel,” Morahan says.

After Brush Salon remodeled the space, the Tspoons Cooking Classes opened next door, followed by the bakery FKN Bread.

Morahan adds that the Mission Promenade area has slowly grown with each new small, family-owned business that’s opened in the space, adding to San Juan’s charm.

“We’ve gotten an enormous amount of support,” Morahan says. “It’s still a small town, and people are really supportive. It’s very low-key, and it’s really a unique place. I’ve lived in a lot of places; this is really unique.”

Brush Salon owner Maureen Scafuri says the salon has developed a loyal clientele because of the hard work and loyalty of the staff. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

Over the past 11 years, the salon has become a community favorite in San Juan Capistrano, as The Capistrano Dispatch readers have voted Brush Salon as the recipient of our Golden Horseshoe for Best Hair Salon in 2022. In fact, Brush Salon has earned the Golden Horseshoe every year since opening.

Salon Capistrano, which opened in San Juan Capistrano in 2012, earned the Silver Horseshoe for Best Hair Salon in 2022.

In addition to haircuts and colors, extensions, highlights and Brazilian Blowouts, Salon Capistrano also has a full-time manicurist and esthetician.

“We really focus on customer service, and I think when you walk in the door, you find it very warm and friendly,” Salon Capistrano owner and esthetician Paula Guerena says. “We know all our clients by name, and we try to treat everybody really well, and my girls are all talented. All of my hairstylists have either been owners before or managers for at least five to 10 years.”

As a small, family business, Brush Salon has had success, Morahan says, thanks to the hard-working staff.

“We have an enormously successful staff, because we hire really nice girls, but, really, we put our heart and soul into training them, and they show us an enormous amount of loyalty,” Morahan says.

“We create a lot of loyalty because we’re really loyal to our staff, and our clients are really important to us,” Morahan continues.

Scafuri’s own touch on the salon as a great listener and classic hairstylist sets Brush Salon apart from its competitors, she says.

“I just make people feel really beautiful,” Scafuri says. “And I love what I do.”

The salon offers a variety of services, from haircuts and treatments to blowouts and extensions and more.

“We specialize in balayage, hair lightening, extensions, keratin treatments, everything,” Scafuri says.

Morahan adds that blonde beach waves are the most popular styles now, though the salon specializes in a natural look.

What’s helped Brush Salon grow has been the loyalty of the staff and customers, Morahan says.

“I think it’s all really about the staff we hired; we got more selective, and I think that it’s really helped us grow and really build something strong,” Morahan says.

Scafuri adds that the salon’s commitment to its educational program has helped create an exceptional environment for its staff.

Morahan says that the salon’s staff training and customer service set it apart from its competition.

“We’ve been really lucky, really blessed. We got through the pandemic; we kept our staff together. We’re just hoping for more of that,” Morahan says, adding: “It’s a great community, San Juan is really unique, and people are really nice.”

Scafuri adds that San Juan is a really special place for the salon to thrive.

“Absolutely, a huge thank you; we just love San Juan, the location, the people,” Scafuri says.

Brush Salon is open from Tuesday through Saturday.