Betty Valenzuela Dies at 80

Betty Valenzuela, the owner of Mission Trails Stables, died on March 17 at 80 years old.

Born in 1938 and of Native American descent, Valenzuela was raised on her grandfather’s farm and attended school in Oceanside. In 1958, she married her husband Paull Valenzuela and two years later gave birth to their only son, Paul “Dee Dee” Valenzuela Jr.

Together Betty and Paul ran the Mission Trails Stables and have been members of the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society.

Valenzuela has been an active member of the community, serving on local Native American councils and shared grand marshal duties with Paul in the 2004 Swallows Day Parade.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 2, at the Mission San Luis Rey Cemetery at 11 a.m.