Boogie Board Inventor Tom Morey Dies at 86

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Featured Photo: Tom Morey died on Thursday, Oct. 14, at age 86. Photo: Courtesy of John Clark

By Jake Howard

Tom Morey, a lifelong surfer, musician and inventor of the Boogie Board, died at the age of 86 on Thursday, Oct. 14.

A Dana Point resident and fixture in the surf community, Morey’s creativity and passion for pushing the art of wave-riding forward have had an impact on the lives of many surfers.

Born in Detroit on Aug. 15, 1935, his family moved to Laguna Beach when he was 8 years old. Within a year he was riding waves on a surf mat and borrowed surfboard.

By the 1950s, Morey was riding for Velzy and Jacobs Surfboards, and starting to dabble in the construction and design of boards. In 1964, he developed the first-ever commercial interchangeable fin system. And by 1966, Morey was serving as president to the United States Surfing Association.

His major breakthrough came in 1971, when he invented what would come to be known as the Boogie Board. Obviously, the new, user-friendly foam board took off and is now ubiquitous at beaches around the globe.

Morey continued to develop concepts for new wave-riding craft, as well as for wave pools, throughout his life. His impact and the change he ushered into beach culture cannot be understated.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

