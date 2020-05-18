Boxing Gym Reopens Against Guidelines and with Safety Measures

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Capistrano Boxing Gym in San Juan Capistrano planned to reopen on Monday, May 18, after temporarily closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gyms are not currently allowed to reopen under state guidelines. California is in the early part of phase two of a planned four-phase reopening. County and health officials were contacted for comment, and this post will be updated if they respond.

The gym’s reopening will be a low-key two-week trial run for current members.

Owner Peter Carey said Capistrano Boxing Gym is a small community gym and a family-owned business. The gym will follow numerous safety measures, including requiring face masks, members bringing their own equipment, following social distancing and encouraging hand sanitizer use. People who have symptoms or are a vulnerable part of the population are advised to stay home.

“If I don’t open my gym, I’m going to lose it,” Carey said.

The safety guidelines are from USA Boxing, the Olympic national governing body of boxing in the United States. Churches and other businesses are reopening, and the gym isn’t a big fitness center with massive amounts of activity, Carey said.

Paddy’s Station in San Juan Capistrano and Nomads Canteen in San Clemente are other South Orange County businesses that have previously opened against restrictions. As of Monday, May 18, signage posted on the door of Nomads noted that the restaurant is temporarily closed. The owner of Nomads did not immediately respond for comment as of this posting.

A lot of money has been put into the gym, and they’ve only been at their current location since last year, Carey said.

“We have demand,” he said. “We have people that want to do it. If you don’t feel safe, don’t come.”

Disclosure: The author of this article has trained at this gym.