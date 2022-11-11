Boy Scouts Troop Hopes to Brighten Marines’ Christmas with Holiday Cards

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured image: Courtesy of Boy Scouts Troop 12

Staff report

Boy Scouts Troop 12 in San Juan Capistrano has started a special holiday project called “Operation Christmas Card” for the Dark Horse Battalion 3/5 at Camp Pendleton.

“The Scouts are going out and getting kids, students, moms and dads, work people and grandparents to write a quick note of thanks and wishing the Marine who receives the card a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” a news release said. “Some are actually drawing pictures and writing witty poems.”

In cooperation with stores, restaurants and coffee shops, Troop 12 is also offering coupons and food gift cards for Marines.

“We still need a lot of help on the gift cards,” the news release said. “Troop 12 is asking if anyone wants to help out, do a Christmas card and stick a gift card in it and drop it off at Capistrano Valley Christian School at 32032 Del Obispo Street in San Juan Capistrano.”

Troop 12 is hoping to get the cards to the Marines by the first week of December.

