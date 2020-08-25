Boys & Girls Clubs Holding Online Fundraiser

Staff report

Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County will take part in a 24-hour online fundraiser on Wednesday, Aug. 26, called Greatness Amplified. More information is available at greatness-amplified-giving-day.ocnonprofitcentral.org.

The Boys & Girls Clubs in Orange County is turning to a virtual fundraiser this year. Photo courtesy of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Orange County.

Funds raised will support the Clubs’ implementation of a variety of strategies to support the youth and families of the region during this challenging school year, all while adhering to public safety guidelines, a press release said. The Orange County Community Foundation is also involved in the fundraiser.

“Your gift to fund the Greatness Amplified campaign helps Orange County Clubs provide equity in services, facilitate a steady return to normalcy, aid schools with distance learning, and build future preparedness through dedicated mentors,” said Jim Aurelio, board treasurer and past president, Boys & Girls Club of Fullerton.