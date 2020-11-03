Breakthrough San Juan Capistrano Executive Director Receives Leader Award

Staff report

Alex Serna, executive director of Breakthrough San Juan Capistrano, was recently recognized for his contributions to the community.

Serna was given an Emerging Leader Award by the Orange County Grantmakers. Breakthrough SJC assists underrepresented students from middle school through college to help them obtain an education and break the cycle of poverty.

“I’m deeply honored to have received the Emerging Leader Award on behalf of the Orange County Grantmakers,” Serna said. “I’m a first-generation college graduate, a teen parent who grew up in a low-income community, with two parents who only completed middle school and sacrificed their livelihoods to see that I succeed. This recognition validates their sacrifice, along with the many mentors whose faith in me never faltered and who continue to guide me on this journey.”

Serna is inspired by the students with whom he works, saying they are “incredibly motivated, determined, and resilient” as they work to become the first in their families to graduate from college.

“They are our emerging leaders,” Serna said.

Serna joined Breakthrough SJC in 2014 and became the executive director in 2018.