Breakthrough San Juan Capistrano Highlights Success

Staff report

Data from the Breakthrough San Juan Capistrano 2019 Impact Report details the success the organization has had with students. According to the report, 90% of middle school students received a 3.5 GPA or higher, 81% of high school students received a 3.0 unweighted GPA or higher, and 99 out of 170 who submitted college applications were accepted.

Breakthrough San Juan Capistrano aims to help low-income students succeed in education and end intergenerational poverty.

“Every year we strive to meet new milestones, and this year was no different,” Director Alex Serna said. “Highlights include highest number of new student applications (80), acceptances (50), largest single student cohort: an incoming class of high school freshmen (50), highest number of community and student volunteers (280) who gave approximately 4,000 hours of their time and talent to advance our vision.”

Other accomplishments Serna mentioned included their first year of supporting college students through a year of college and the highest percentage of Breakthrough college students who served as summer teaching fellows at 37%.

Four new corporate partners have reportedly contributed to the program recently: Kingston Tech, Applied Medical, Fluor Engineering and Wells Fargo.