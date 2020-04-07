Breakthrough San Juan Capistrano Raises Money to Help Families

Staff report

Breakthrough San Juan Capistrano raised nearly $100,000 as of press time to help families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The funds have supported 46 families so far, with $12,000 in grocery cards distributed.

“There has been so much despair and pain across our communities, but today was a symbol of the tremendous strength we all share in service and support of one another,” the organization said in a press release.

Over 230 individual family members have been assisted.

“What this means for countless Breakthrough families experiencing job loss and economic and food insecurity, is some relief and hope in the midst of this crisis,” the press release said.