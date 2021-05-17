BSA Troop 12 Recognizes Eagle Scouts

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Boy Scouts of America Troop 12 in San Juan Capistrano recently honored 12 Scouts for their dedication to the program and presented them with the Eagle Scout rank, the “highest honor” for the organization.

“Over the past two years, 20 Troop 12 scouts earned Eagle rank, but due to the pandemic, the 2020 Eagle Court of Honor never occurred,” a news release said. “A number of those Scouts returned to attend a May 1 Eagle Court of Honor, along with the newest flock of Eagle Scouts who had to navigate pandemic headwinds to complete their Eagle projects this past year.”

The 12 Eagle Scouts are Chase Arndt, Austin Ashizawa, Chase Barry, Tobias Dervartanian, Matthew Duplissey, Daniel Fournier, John Gaita, Russell Mo, Noah Porter, Russell Ryan, James Sherwood, and Jeremy Stoner.

Photo: Courtesy of Cici Barry.

Their projects included restoration of an antique railway baggage cart for display at the historic National City Depot in San Diego and establishing a safe area for students to eat lunch at Heart Christian Academy in San Juan Capistrano.

The Court of Honor was held at Stoneybrooke Christian School, also in San Juan. For more information about Troop 12, visit troop12online.org.

