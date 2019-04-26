Business Beat: Bagel Bistro Owners Trade the Desert for the Ranch

By Shawn Raymundo

Rancho Mission Viejo has a new bagel shop in town, as Bagel Bistro opened its doors in the Sendero Marketplace earlier this month.

While bagels are clearly the specialty, the store also offers an all-day breakfast menu, lunch items such as deli sandwiches, a full espresso bar and pastries.

What sets Bagel Bistro’s bagels apart from typical bagel shops is its gourmet-style bagels, co-owner Pauline Chung said. She noted that she and her husband, Kevin, make marinara and pesto bagels that pair nicely with some of their sandwich options and, of course, their pizza bagels.

All the bagels, Pauline said, are made from scratch and are vegan, with the exception of those baked with cheese on them. The whole process of making the bagels takes about two days, with Kevin typically coming in around midnight to prep for the 5:30 a.m. opening, according to Pauline.

Though new to South County, the Chungs operated another Bagel Bistro for about a dozen years in Palm Desert. The couple decided to escape the desert heat and relocate their family to the Ranch about a year ago.

“It’s very beautiful here, very green, ranch-style living,” Pauline said. “Everyone here is so friendly.”

Pauline said the shop does have a bit of a following, as they’ve encountered quite a few customers in RMV who recognized the shop from Palm Desert.

Bagel Bistro

30889 Gateway Place, Suite F-2

Rancho Mission Viejo

949.503.1032

5:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday

6 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday