Buy My Bikes Celebrates 44th Anniversary

Staff report

Featured image: Jim Curwood from Buy My Bikes donated a bike to a lucky raffle winner, drawn by former City Manager Karen Brust, during the city of San Juan Capistrano’s 4th of July celebration in 2014. Photo: Brian Park

Jim Curwood opened Buy My Bikes on June 15, 1978, and since then, it has become a well-known and successful bicycle shop in San Juan Capistrano.

Curwood, known for wearing colorful bee costumes in advertisements, is celebrating Buy My Bikes’ 44th anniversary.

“Working seven days a week, surfing in the morning from 6-9 (a.m.), opening the shop at 10, I slowly built a business,” Curwood said. “Through the ups and downs, I somehow have made it 44 years. It has not been easy, but every day you learn something—some days more than you wanted.”

Curwood went on to say how “lucky I am” over the past two years, given the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I may not be rich, but I have a ton of friends and help out whenever I can,” he said. “It feels awesome to help out.”

Curwood said as he gets into his 44th year in business and 66th year in life, he intends to one day hand his business down to his kids—but, for now, is “just warming up” and not thinking of quitting.

“Just when you think you have it figured out, stuff happens, and you have to start over,” Curwood said. “Don’t be afraid. If life gives you lemons, make lemonade! Here is to 44 more years!”

