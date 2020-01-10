California Attorney General Addresses DACA Protections

Staff report

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced in a Jan. 3 press release that more than 648,000 “Dreamers” have been able to renew their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) protections since California secured a preliminary injunction in January 2018. Data on DACA renewals is published as part of a quarterly report that federal immigration authorities are required to file because of the preliminary injunction, according to the press release.

“DACA is an American success story; Dreamers are teachers, health care providers, neighbors, leaders, and so much more,” Becerra said. “Their heart and tenacity in the face of a concerted effort to rip them from the only home they know is an inspiration. But, it will take all of us working together in our communities and our courts to win the day.”

DACA recipients are eligible to work in the United States for another two years with a renewal. The most recent quarter saw approximately 74,000 renewals, with a total of 648,460 renewals approved since January 2018.

“More than a quarter of DACA recipients, 184,880, live in California alone,” the press release said.