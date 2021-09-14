California Recall Election Results

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
The Latest Poll Results from the Secretary of State as of 10:26 p.m. News outlets have called the election for a “no” vote, keeping Gov. Gavin Newsom in office.
Secretary of State: 10,037/18,185 precincts partially reported (51.4%).
Recall:
Yes: 2,847,786 (33.8%)
No: 5,575,992 (66.2%)
Replacement Candidates:
Larry Elder: 1,998,653 (44.3%)
Kevin Paffrath: 475,307 (10.5%)
John Cox: 210,108 (4.7%)
comments (0)