Amid a cavalcade of combining factors, including a winter storm warning for this weekend expected to bring heavy rains, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) issued a declaration Thursday, Feb. 1, that will provide up to $10 million for repairs near the Mariposa Bridge in San Clemente.

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), which owns the railroad’s right of way, and Metrolink began work last week to excavate and grade the hillside that knocked out the Mariposa Bridge during a Jan. 24 landslide and subsequently stalled passenger rail service. Movement in the slope has continued, however, prompting Caltrans to announce an emergency declaration that allows OCTA to access immediate funds from the California Transportation Commission.

“This section of rail is vital to the economic prosperity of the entire Southern California region and provides critical commuter, intercity and freight rail service every day,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said. “This emergency declaration will give OCTA the immediate funding needed to fix this landslide and get the trains moving again as quickly and safely as possible.”

All eyes are on the San Clemente stretch of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor, which has seen the suspension of passenger rail service for the third time in the last year.

Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner announced indefinite suspensions soon after the landslide occurred. Caltrans, the City of San Clemente, and OCTA have all reported there is no current timetable for resuming service.

Freight trains have traveled through the area at 10 miles per hour, according to the city, following work to place additional pipes and ballast to improve water drainage from the hillside, accompanied by continued monitoring of drainage and groundwater flow.

“In addition to continuing grading and excavation, work was performed to reestablish a culvert inlet on the inland side of the track that had been covered by landslide debris,” the city said in a release. “To keep the culvert functioning, approximately 30 tons of riprap was placed to ensure proper water drainage.”

Following the heavy rains that occurred Thursday, OCTA and Metrolink personnel will be on-site to ensure the effectiveness of efforts to improve drainage and place plastic tarps on the slope, OCTA said in a release.

The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center expects an Atmospheric River (AR) event to impact the entire state of California from Sunday, Feb. 4, to Tuesday, Feb. 6.

An atmospheric river is a long and narrow region in the atmosphere that transports water vapor outside of the tropics, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The average atmospheric river can carry an amount of water vapor equivalent to the mouth of the Mississippi River’s average water flow.

In a post on X, the center predicted “excessive rainfall” to hit coastal areas and be locally significant in the central and southern parts of the state.

“This could result in locally considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding with debris flows and mudslides,” the center said. “Additional river responses are expected Sunday into Monday.”

To stay updated about changes to Metrolink and Pacific Surfliner’s rail schedules, visit metrolinktrains.com and pacificsurfliner.com.

OCTA also has maintained a page on its website, octa.net, regarding the track closure.