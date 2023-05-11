Improvements for the Camino Capistrano portion that passes through San Juan Capistrano will continue in 2023, according to the City of San Juan Capistrano.

The second phase of a pavement rehabilitation project for the thoroughfare between Costco and San Juan Creek Road began this month and is expected to finish in mid-July, a news release said.

“The scope of work also includes resurfacing Stonehill Drive between Camino Capistrano and the Dana Point border, Avenida Aeropuerto between Camino Capistrano and the railroad tracks, and San Juan Creek Road between Camino Capistrano and Valle Road,” the news release said.

The first phase focusing on the portion of Camino Capistrano that goes toward Laguna Niguel began last year. The Camino Capistrano project is part of a long-term plan by San Juan officials to repave streets throughout the city, an ambitious plan expected to take several years.

The project contractor reconstructed damaged curbs, gutters, and sidewalks, the city’s announcement said.

“In addition, a deteriorated portion of Ortega Highway—from the McDonald’s driveway on Del Obispo Street to the I-5 Freeway south ramp—will be improved during the week of May 8,” the news release said. “To minimize traffic impacts, all construction work is performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and work is not scheduled on the weekends.”