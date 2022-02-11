Camino Real Playhouse Founder BJ Scott Passes Away

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Barbara Jean (“BJ”) Scott, founder of the Camino Real Playhouse, died on Feb. 2 at age 79. She passed away peacefully and without pain in the company of loved ones, her husband, Tom Scott, said.

BJ Scott was born on December 7, 1942 in Kansas City, Kansas, and was one of six children.

Camino Real Playhouse founder Barbara Jean (“BJ”) Scott recently passed away at the age of 79. Photo: Courtesy of Tom Scott

“In 1989, BJ signed a lease to what would become the Camino Real Playhouse in San Juan Capistrano,” a biography provided by Tom Scott said. “The theatre has been a central figure in San Juan Capistrano for the last 30 years, producing 6 shows a year on the main stage and 3-4 shows in the Black Box theatre. BJ was also instrumental in starting the Shakespeare in the Park events during the summers.”

BJ Scott suffered a series of strokes five years after founding the theatre. She continued to work at the theatre as the director of the Youth Conservatory, teaching classes for youngsters 1st-through-12th grade and enrichment classes for San Juan Capistrano School District, producing a major children’s production each year.

After resigning from the venue, she concentrated on her granddaughters and great-grandchildren and her favorite activities, including cooking and reading.

