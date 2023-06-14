Camino Real Playhouse, San Juan Capistrano’s current local theater, has been host to a variety of musical and comedy performances.

Come July, a different sort of musical comedy will be performed on stage—with puppets, and a bawdier edge.

Avenue Q will debut at the Playhouse on July 14 and run through July 30. The Tony Award-winning musical features a cast of puppets and revolves around a character named Princeton, who moves into a New York apartment on the eponymous Avenue Q and goes through life struggles with the other neighborhood residents.

The musical is well-known for its raunchy humor, and the Playhouse advises that performances will have adult themes and languages. The show is not recommended for children.

“Filled with gut-busting humor and a delightfully catchy score, not to mention puppets, Avenue Q is a truly unique show that has quickly become a favorite for audiences everywhere,” a news release from the Playhouse said. “Although the show addresses humorous adult issues, it is similar to a beloved children’s show; a place where puppets are friends, monsters are good, and life lessons are learned.”

The July 15 show will include a post-performance Q&A session with the cast and directors.

The Playhouse reopened in September 2021 after being forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater has mostly hosted comedy performances since reopening, including The Little Shop of Horrors this past fall.

The San Juan venue will not be at its current El Camino Real location permanently, though, since the location will soon be converted into a parking structure under a deal agreed to by the City of San Juan Capistrano and local developer Dan Almquist. The city owned the property and approved a sale agreement to Almquist. The Playhouse must vacate the premises by June 2024, and is currently searching for a new site in San Juan and funding for a relocation.

Visit caminorealplayhouse.org for tickets and more information.