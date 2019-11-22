Capistrano Lights at Mission San Juan Capistrano

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Mission San Juan Capistrano is holding Capistrano Lights, a nightly holiday lighting program, in December and January. There will be a ticketed opening night on Saturday, Dec. 7.

“This is our opportunity to celebrate the Mission’s place as the most historic faith tradition place in Orange County,” Executive Director Mechelle Lawrence Adams said. “Opening night features a lot of public programming that resonates and brings people of all faith traditions hopefully closer.”

The historic grounds will be decorated, and there will be Christmas trees from community groups and music for guests to enjoy opening night. Capistrano Lights continues through Monday, Jan. 6.

“We have a fabulous Santa Claus,” Adams said. “He’ll be coming on several different days during December.”

Mrs. Claus will also be there to visit with kids. After people visit the Mission, they can explore the rest of downtown San Juan Capistrano, which Adams said is “on a renaissance and revival of investment and stewardship and preservation.”

Visit CapistranoLights.com for information on tickets, times, and other program aspects