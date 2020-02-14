Capistrano Unified School District celebrates Teachers of the Year

Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) announced and celebrated the Teacher of the Year for elementary, middle and high schools on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Steve Lopinto at Laguna Niguel Elementary School in Laguna Niguel was named the Elementary School Teacher of the Year; Lindsey Behm at Marco Forster Middle School in San Juan Capistrano was named the Middle School Teacher of the Year; and Christy Curtis at Capistrano Valley High School in Mission Viejo was named the High School Teacher of the Year.

Behm was surprised by CUSD officials in her classroom and congratulated by students and others. Behm teaches eighth-grade Social Studies.

“I’m teaching students about their rights and responsibilities as citizens, and trying to get them to be involved more in politics and decisions in the future,” Behm said. “I like helping all the students succeed.”

The CUSD teachers now move on to the Orange County Teacher of the Year competition.