Capistrano Unified School District Distance Learning Continuing Indefinitely

By Collin Breaux | cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Distance learning will continue “until further notice” at Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) schools, the district announced through its news source CUSD Insider on Thursday, April 2.

CUSD has utilized online education—otherwise referred to as distance learning—while campuses have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom and State Superintendent Tony Thurmond said it was unlikely schools would reopen this school year.

“While our hope is to return to classrooms before our last day of school, this may not be realistic given the current environment, and it appears more unlikely every day,” CUSD Chief Communications Officer Ryan Burris said in a letter to families. “In the meantime, there are many pressing questions that we must evaluate and plan for as if we are not returning to school sites, such as graduation ceremonies, student assessments, and distance learning grading practices—to name just a few.”

Principals such as Diann Buckingham at Tijeras Creek Elementary School and Jean Grabowski at Wagon Wheel Elementary School have personally read to students as part of distance learning, as displayed in YouTube videos posted by CUSD Insider. Teachers have also used music in instructional videos.

The CUSD Board of Trustees will discuss school year calendar revisions and other coronavirus-related decisions during an April 15 meeting. The meeting will be livestreamed online.