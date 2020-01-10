Capistrano Unified School District Schools Hosting 8th Grade Expositions

Staff report

High schools throughout the Capistrano Unified School District will host 8th grade expositions in January and February, so students and families can learn about what the schools offer.

Dana Hills High School’s exposition will be on Jan. 13 from 6-8 p.m., San Clemente High School’s on Feb. 3 from 5- 8 p.m., Capistrano Valley High School’s on Feb. 4 from 5-8 p.m., Tesoro High School’s on Feb. 4 from 5:45-7 p.m., San Juan Hills High School’s on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and Aliso Niguel High School’s on Feb. 24 from 5-8 p.m.

“Attendees also have the opportunity to meet staff, ask questions, and prepare for their high school experience,” a press release from CUSD said. “Expositions are held prior to the opening of the School of Choice window to provide parents with the information necessary to make decisions regarding placement for the upcoming school year.” Visit capousd.org to learn more.