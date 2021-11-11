Capistrano Valley Toyota Partners with 2-1-1 Orange County to Assist Local Veterans

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Featured photo: 211OC and Capistrano Valley Toyota representatives come together to collect useful items for gift bags to be distributed to Orange County veterans in need. Image courtesy of Capistrano Valley Toyota and 211OC

Capistrano Valley Toyota is pairing up with 2-1-1 Orange County—a nonprofit that maintains an information and referral system for community health and human services and support—to collect useful items for gift bags that will be distributed to Orange County veterans in need.

“To encourage donations of the items during the month of November, the dealership will give customers a 10% discount on all vehicle services and parts purchases, except tires,” a news release said. “Acceptable donations include military coins, American flag keychains, small notebooks, movie tickets, along with non-politically labeled items such as new and unused Thermos-style drink containers, coffee mugs, tumblers, plastic, or stainless-steel water bottles and hats, plus hats with American flags. Restaurant or retail gift cards with available amounts of $5 or more are also encouraged.”

Collection bins will be located in the dealership’s service section. Customers can also make cash donations to 211OC in support of veterans.

“Our goal is to make a positive impact on the community around us that we love. In a land of plenty that was supported by these veterans, there is still a lot of need, and 211OC is helping solve that need,” said Brendan Harrington, general manager of Capistrano Valley Toyota.

211OC President and CEO Karen Williams said they are delighted to partner with Capistrano Valley Toyota, thanking them for helping assist local veterans in need. The dealership is located at 33395 Camino Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano. For more information, call 949.429.0405.

