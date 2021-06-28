Capo Unified Appoints New Principals

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

New principals have been named to Capistrano Union High School and Las Flores Middle School. The new roles will be effective on July 1, a news release said.

“Brittany Casey was appointed as principal of Capistrano Union High School, filling the vacancy created when Meg Ervais was recently promoted,” the release said. “Casey has been at Dana Hills High School for 14 years, with three years as a site administrator.”

Michael Kim is the new principal at Las Flores Middle School. He will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Tim Reece and has been a site administrator and Assistant Principal at San Juan Hills High School for the past four years.

Casey has led progressive discipline initiatives and overseen athletic programs, while Kim was a teacher and math department chair.



