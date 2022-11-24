Capo Unified Recognizes Steve Behmerwohld for Keeping Kids Safe

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Featured image: Courtesy of the Capistrano Unified School District

San Juan Capistrano resident Steve Behmerwohld is well-known in the community for his volunteer service, including as a crossing guard at Ambuehl Elementary School.

The Capistrano Unified School District recognized Behmerwohld for his efforts to help kids safe during a Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 9, with an “Extra Miler” award—an honor given to people who make a positive impact in CUSD.

Behmerwohld suggested the congested two-way traffic flow at the school for student pick-up be retooled so students have a safer time walking to campus. Specifically, he suggested the school entrance be turned into an entry point only, creating two lanes—one for pick-up and drop off-only, and the other for vehicles to be able to access parking spaces. Traffic has reportedly flowed more efficiently, and people can now park more easily, after his suggestion.

He has worked at the school for eight years.

Behmerwohld declined to comment on the award. He is also a volunteer with the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society, frequent participant in and sometimes-host of Coffee Chat and has also served on the city’s Parks, Equestrian and Community Services Commission.

