Capo Unified Teacher Is Finalist for Presidential Award

Staff report

Featured photo: Courtesy of Capistrano Unified School District

Leslie Whitaker, who teaches at Esencia Elementary in Rancho Mission Viejo, was named a state finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, according to Capistrano Unified School District’s news source, CUSD Insider.

“It is the second time Whitaker has been named a finalist for the national award, which will be announced later this year. She is one of three state finalists in the math category,” a CUSD Insider article said.

Whitaker has taught in CUSD since 1999 and helped provide professional development for other teachers in Orange County.

Award recipients are honored at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., and receive a $10,000 special award from the National Science Foundation, which administers the program, according to CUSD Insider.

