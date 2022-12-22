Days before Christmas, the Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees announced that Superintendent Kirsten Vital Brulte’s contract would be terminated on Dec. 31.

Trustees voted on the matter during a special closed session meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Board President Krista Castellanos did not give a reason for the termination when announcing the decision following the closed session.

Trustees Gila Jones, Lisa Davis and Judy Bullockus voted against ending Brulte’s employment with the district. Jones and Davis left the meeting after the closed session.

Brulte had been the superintendent since 2014.

In a statement released to the media afterward, Castellanos said the board voted, 4-3, on the decision to terminate Brulte’s contract.

“It is important to emphasize that the action taken was not for cause, and we wish the Superintendent the best in her future endeavors,” Castellanos said. “The District’s contract with the Superintendent, like most contracts with school district superintendents, contains provisions that allow either party to terminate the contract before it expires, without cause.”

“The contract has included a severance provision since 2014, and counsel for the District and for the Superintendent will be working on an agreement to implement that provision,” Castellanos continued.

Starting Jan. 1, Deputy Superintendent Clark Hampton will assume the role of interim superintendent while CUSD engages in the recruitment and hiring process for the district’s next leader, Castellanos further said.

“We want to assure our students, employees, and families that this will not affect the extraordinary work of our teachers, classified staff, and administrators who provide an excellent instructional program every day. We will keep our CUSD community informed as we move through this process,” Castellanos said.

Board Vice President Michael Parham said he would not provide any additional information about the rationale behind the decision, because “personnel matters are highly delicate.”

“I look forward to beginning the process to identify a permanent replacement, a process which will include public input and a thorough search to attract the best candidates from around the state,” he said.

This is a developing story.