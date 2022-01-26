Car Show Returns in February

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

Featured photo: Collin Breaux

The annual San Juan Capistrano Car Show organized by the Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano is generally a fun time that brings the community together to check out classic vehicles, eat food, and help raise money for a good cause.

The 19th edition of the event returns on Feb. 12 to its usual spot at the San Juan Capistrano Sports Park. More than 400 cars are expected to be on display this year.

The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 for children ages 11-17. Children under 11 can get in free.

There will be vendors and exhibits, and food and adult beverages will be available for purchase. If there is a rain delay, the show will be rescheduled for Feb. 19.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

