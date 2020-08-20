Real Estate - Who's Who

Catrina Crawford

San Clemente native, Catrina’s dynamic attitude, area knowledge, and unsurpassed client relationships make her the number one choice as your real estate professional.  Navigating the transaction with skilled negotiation, technology, and safe practices, Catrina guides her clients through their home sale or purchase with purpose, safety, and success. 

Call, text, or email:

CatrinaCrawfordHomes@gmail.com

949-235-9948

https://catrinacrawfordhomes.com/

Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

DRE# 01999762

