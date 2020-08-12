Cedar Creek Inn Reopens After Temporary Closure

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Cedar Creek Inn, a restaurant in San Juan Capistrano, reopened for patio dining and takeout service on Aug. 12 after being temporarily closed following a back-of-the-house employee being exposed to COVID-19. The employee is reportedly feeling better now.

The restaurant closed its doors a few weeks back after learning of the employee’s exposure, according to a post on its Facebook page. A manager subsequently confirmed the information in the post with The Capistrano Dispatch.

The restaurant has been deep-cleaned and sanitized and is following other safety measures, such as social distancing and sanitizing menus. Reservations are encouraged to ensure outdoor seating and can be made by calling 949.240.2229.