Celebrity Chefs to Host Culinary Event at The Ecology Center

By Haley Chi-Sing

The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano will host a two-part culinary event on Sunday, June 30, with guest chefs Samin Nosrat, a James Beard Foundation Award-winning cookbook author and host of the Netflix series Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat. and Jennifer Sherman of Berkeley’s Chez Panisse.

The culinary event will benefit The Ecology Center’s new Feast Verde Summer education program. This new curriculum looks to “educate, inspire and empower underserved children through food and agriculture,” according to The Ecology Center.

Nosrat and Sherman will host an immersive master cooking class from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The class will feature an educational and information session during which guests will be able to learn the secrets of salt, fat, acid, heat, and gather their own ingredients on The Ecology Center’s grounds.

The Ecology Center’s master cooking class will finalize with a farm-to-table-style meal, courtesy of Nosrat and Sherman. Guests are encouraged to participate in the preparation of the meal.

Following the culinary event’s master class, Nosrat will hold a book signing and meet-and-greet reception. Hors d’oeuvres and other dishes featured in Nosrat’s cookbook, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, will be served during the reception. Guests are encouraged to participate in the Q&A portion of the session, when Nosrat will talk about her cookbook as well as The Ecology Center itself.

The cooking class is sold out, however, tickets to attend the book signing are still available. Tickets for the book signing include a signed version of Nosrat’s cookbook and are $50 per attendee.

For more ticket and event information, visit theecologycenter.org/samin.