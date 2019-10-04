Chamber to Host ‘The Vintage’

Staff

The San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce is set to host its yearly event, “The Vintage,” this weekend at the historic Mission San Juan Capistrano, kicking off the fall season.

The 2019 Food & Wine Festival marks the 23rd year of this event outing, which is locally referred to as “The Vintage.”

Admission to the event includes delicious food, a wine tasting, dancing, raffles and more. Guests will also be treated to live music by The Fresh Rhythm.

For more information, head to VintageSJC.com or contact the Chamber at 949.493.4700.