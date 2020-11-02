Chamber Silent Auction Wraps Up

Staff report

The 2020 virtual silent auction for the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce concludes tonight (Nov. 2) at midnight.

Bids can be made at vintagesjc.com. Numerous items are available for bid, including a Christmas tree, handmade glass plate and wall mirror.

The fundraising goal is $30,000. The virtual auction began Oct. 12, and has raised close to $11,000 as of this post.

Fundraising was done a little differently this year for the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce due to the ongoing health crisis. Photo: File

The Chamber usually holds their signature Food & Wine Festival in person around this time as an annual fundraiser, but didn’t this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chamber CEO George Peppas thanked supporters and sponsors when reflecting on this year’s auction.

“Although this isn’t a conventional year, we appreciate the support of the community and look forward to next year’s Vintage Food and Wine Festival,” Peppas said.