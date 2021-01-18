Chick-fil-A Announces Opening Date for San Juan Capistrano Location

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

The new Chick-fil-A location at Plaza Del Obispo is slated to open Thursday, Jan. 21, according to a news release from the fast-food chain.

Hours for the restaurant—located at 31872 Del Obispo Street, next to the new Target—are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The new Chick-fil-A location at Plaza Del Obispo is slated to open Thursday. Photo: Collin Breaux

Chris Lewis will serve as the independent franchise owner and operator, and has been with the company since 2004.

“I look forward to bringing that same level of care to developing my Team Members and supporting the San Juan Capistrano community,” Lewis said in the press release.

Infrastructure work was ongoing at the site on Monday, Jan. 18. The location used to be a Citibank building.

