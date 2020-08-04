Chick-fil-A Planning to Open in San Juan Capistrano in 2021

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

A new Chick-fil-A location will open in San Juan Capistrano in early 2021, the company said in a statement.

The location will be at the former Citibank building on Del Obispo Street.

“We look forward to joining this neighborhood and serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality,” Chick-fil-A said in its statement.

In a separate statement, the City of San Juan Capistrano said the restaurant will be drive-thru only, with no indoor seating. There will be a window for walk-up orders.

“To improve traffic flow, as part of construction of the restaurant, there will be modifications to the circulation of the Target center parking lot, along with widening the entrance driveway onto Del Obispo and creating a marked ‘no stopping’ area on Del Obispo adjacent to the widened driveway to facilitate cars leaving and entering the center,” the city’s statement said.

“Chick-Fil-A is a great ‘corporate citizen’ and will complement the diverse dining options available in the downtown for our residents and visitors,” the city’s statement said.