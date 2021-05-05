CHP: Ortega Highway Closed Due to Brush Fire

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

Ortega Highway was closed Wednesday afternoon, May 5, because of a brush fire, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The highway, which was closed at around 3:25 p.m., will remain closed until further notice at Antonio Parkway. A CHP representative referred The Capistrano Dispatch to an online post about the closure.

Traffic on Ortega Highway was backed up Wednesday around 5 p.m.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY⁣

SR-74 (Ortega Highway) is closed until further notice at Antonio Parkway due to a fire on SR-74, near the candy store.

⁣

Please use alternate routes.⁣

⁣#californiahighwaypatrol #chpcapistrano #ortegahighway #closed #brushfire #trafficadvisory pic.twitter.com/Suge9lDBwk — CHP Capistrano Area (@CHPCapistrano) May 5, 2021

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

