Starting on Dec. 18, the California Highway Patrol Capistrano Area office will host a “Start Smart” teen driver safety class aimed at making new drivers aware of the responsibilities that accompany a driver’s license.

The free two-hour class is geared toward newly licensed teen drivers or soon-to-be licensed drivers aged 15-19.

CHP encourages teens and their parents or guardians to attend and participate in the class that will discuss “collision avoidance techniques along with collision-causing elements such as excessive speed, DUI and distracted driving.”

The program will also teach new drivers what to do when involved in a crash, the importance of safety precautions such as seat belt use, and more.

The class will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the CHP Capistrano Area office located at 32951 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano.

Reserving a spot in the free, two-hour class can be done by calling 949.670.7030.