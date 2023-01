Staff report

Country music will continue to stake its place in San Juan Capistrano this year when Chris Lane performs at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park during the spring.

Lane will perform at The Outpost venue on March 5. Tickets are available at sanjuanoutpost.com.

Lane is known for songs “Big, Big Plans,” “I Don’t Know About You,” and other hit tunes.

General admission tickets are $39.